Today’s headlines: Mum’s crash heartbreak, bats move in

TRAGIC LOSS: Jorn Gilbert, just 21, was tragically killed in a crash on Yabba Creek Rd in Imbil last Thursday night.

TRAGIC LOSS: Jorn Gilbert, just 21, was tragically killed in a crash on Yabba Creek Rd in Imbil last Thursday night.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

>> CHECK OUT OUR DIGITAL PAPER HERE<<

WEATHER

THE temperature dipped to 4.3 this morning at 6.10am but is ever so slowly on the rise again with 15C expected by midday and a top of 23C at about 3pm.

The day will be mostly sunny with light winds.

There is a low to moderate fire danger.

TOP 5 LOCAL STORIES

‘Held him, kissed him’: Firey mum first at son’s fatal crash

ELLE Hall always warned her son if he ever had a serious crash close to home it would be her who had to see it first-hand.

Her fears became reality when she was part of the first auxiliary firefighting crew on scene at a horror crash on Yabba Creek Rd, Imbil last Thursday, which would eventually claim the life of her 21-year-old son Jorn Gilbert-Hall.

FULL STORY HERE

‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls to move bat infestation

GYMPIE residents say they feel like “prisoners in their own homes” due to a large colony of flying foxes wreaking havoc in their neighbourhood, and that they’ve been ignored by council.

FULL STORY HERE

Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC Open Day.

Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

THE thorny subject of a hydrotherapy pool has raised its head again, with Gympie Regional Council to dive into the subject after the pandemic wrecked plans to examine its viability.

FULL STORY HERE

Pot grower given character reference from councillor

A GYMPIE region woman busted with marijuana plants in her backyard said she decided to “experiment” with growing the drug during the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

FULL STORY HERE

Thieves target Southside home in overnight burglary

GYMPIE police are investigating the burglary of a Southside home on Sunday night.

The thief or thieves gained entry to the home in Bethany Court through an external door, stealing a handbag in the kitchen, car keys and cash.

FULL STORY HERE

Now you’re all caught up, check out our ONLINE PUZZLES HERE or browse today’s TRIBUTES AND FUNERAL NOTICES HERE.

And don’t forget to follow the GT on Facebook and Twitter so you never miss a story.

Or if you are feeling passionate about a topic you’ve read here or any other topic please send us your letters so we can put your opinion here on The Gympie Times website.

Email letters to: editor@gympietimes.com

And if you haven’t done so already, sign up for our DAILY NEWSLETTER HERE.