TODAY’S HEADLINES: Man on 40 sexual assault charges, rave wave troubles

Good morning Gympie.

We’re heading for a top of 27C today, with partly cloudy skies but the chance of any rain at just 10 per cent.

Here’s a snapshot of the top Gympie stories this morning:

1. Gympie region man faces 40 child sex abuse and rape charges

A Gympie region man will face Gympie Magistrates Court early next month charged with more than three dozen counts of the alleged sexual assault of a child and multiple counts of rape.

2. COVID linked to highest number of assaults in 18 years

Attacks against police officers and domestic violence were key drivers behind a rise in assault crimes that pushed the figure to its highest level in the Gympie police division in 18 years.

Police data revealed 167 assault offences were recorded in the Gympie Division in 2020, 15 more than the 152 recorded in 2019.

3. Authorities scramble to shut down illegal rave wave

Authorities are bracing for another rave in a Queensland forest, just days after Border Force announced it would deport a French national following an out-of-control "bush doof" on New Year‘s Eve.

A rave that took place from December 31 to January 2, west of Gympie, occurred on HQPlantations forestry land and the company has since been made aware of plans for a “full moon party” this Saturday.

4. How to stand out in the surging crowd of Gympie renters

A tightening rental market combined with a surge in demand means it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure housing in Gympie.

The latest data issued by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland reveals a tight vacancy rate of just 0.3 per cent in the region. Renters currently applying for properties are being forced to put their best foot forward to put them ahead in the eyes of landlords.

5. 10 Gympie region businesses that said goodbye in 2020

Last year was made much more difficult than usual for the Gympie business world by COVID-19, but there was sad news for some companies and local faces before the pandemic even hit Australian shores.

