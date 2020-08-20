Today’s headlines: Land in demand, packed court

Making news today is: Magistrate slams serial offender, SES in strife and Gympie region land in demand.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

ANOTHER warm and sunny start to the day with the temperature already reaching 16C by 6.30am this morning.

By 9am it is expected to be 19C, 24C by midday and peaking at 25C at 3pm before dropping to 20C by 6pm.

There is no chance of rain and very high fire danger.

The winds are expected to be west to south-westerly at 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Sun protection is recommended from 8:50am to 2:50pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 7 (high).

WARM & WINDY: Gympie's full weather forecast for the coming 7 days, courtesy of Weatherzone.

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Secret report: Volunteers shun SES as one Gympie branch one of many closing across Qld

THE State Emergency Service is on its knees with senior volunteers turning their backs on the organisation, stations closing, and concerns about the SES’s ability to respond to disasters this summer.

FULL STORY HERE

Magistrate slams serial offender: ‘When will you grow up?’

A SERIAL offender who has been caught driving on a disqualified license eight times in the past 10 months was this week slammed in Gympie court for his childish behaviour.

FULL STORY HERE

Aerial shot of Gympie State High School in 2016 while the Aquatic Centre was under construction

Land in demand, hundreds of blocks to be released this year

ELEVEN subdivision applications are before Gympie Regional Council, representing 87 new house blocks spread out between Rainbow Beach, the Southside, The Palms, Mothar Mountain, McIntosh Creek and Chatsworth.

FULL STORY HERE

Mining company readies for diamond drilling in Mary Valley

WESTERN Australia-based mining company Eclipse Metals Ltd is ready to begin a second stage of diamond drilling at its high-grade manganese project in the Mary Valley as soon as next month.

FULL STORY HERE

62 men and women facing packed Gympie court today

The Gympie courthouse prepares for a long day as 62 people face charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

FULL LIST OF NAMES HERE

