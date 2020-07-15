TODAY’S HEADLINES: Gympie’s property boom, business owners gutted
WEATHER
A CRISP and sunny day is ahead for the Gympie region. The temperature was sitting at 6.3C at 6.30am this morning but is slowly rising and is expected to rise to 14C by 9am and top at 21C about 3pm.
The wind has died down from yesterday with calm speeds of 4km/h expected through out the day.
TOP FIVE GYMPIE NEWS STORIES TODAY
BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland's 5 regional hot spots
By Shelley Strachan
ONE of Australia's most highly regarded property commentators has listed Gympie in the top five growth hot spots for regional Queensland 2020.
GUTTED: Tin Can Bay business liquidation a tough call
By Scott Kovacevic
"ABSOLUTELY gutting" is how a director of the Cooloola Waters Retirement Resort labelled the decision to push the business into liquidation, despite it still running in the black.
31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid
By Maddie Manwaring
A 31-YEAR-OLD man who was busted for flushing meth down a toilet during a police search had his parole extended in Gympie District Court yesterday.
Illegal rubbish dumping ruins family hotspot
By Maddie Manwaring
GYMPIE Regional Council have responded to claims of illegal rubbish dumping on vacant land in Tin Can Bay, saying no official complaint had been lodged about the mess made at the popular family spot.
'Bloody unbelievable': Gympie region contest sells out fast
By Scott Kovacevic
THE top catch at the 2020 Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic is likely a ticket, with entry to this year's event selling out within three days.
Classic organiser Nathan Kropp said the sales were "bloody unbelievable, but at the same … reflect the pandemic".
