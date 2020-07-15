TODAY’S HEADLINES: Gympie’s property boom, business owners gutted

Time to rise and shine Gympie and catch up on all the latest headlines here.

Good morning Gympie.

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region.

WEATHER

This week's forecast for Gympie, courtesy of Weatherzone.

A CRISP and sunny day is ahead for the Gympie region. The temperature was sitting at 6.3C at 6.30am this morning but is slowly rising and is expected to rise to 14C by 9am and top at 21C about 3pm.

The wind has died down from yesterday with calm speeds of 4km/h expected through out the day.

TOP FIVE GYMPIE NEWS STORIES TODAY

BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland's 5 regional hot spots

By Shelley Strachan

ONE of Australia's most highly regarded property commentators has listed Gympie in the top five growth hot spots for regional Queensland 2020.

GUTTED: Tin Can Bay business liquidation a tough call

By Scott Kovacevic

"ABSOLUTELY gutting" is how a director of the Cooloola Waters Retirement Resort labelled the decision to push the business into liquidation, despite it still running in the black.

Gay Lohse owner of Cooloola Village Retirement Village Tin Can Bay. Photo John Wilson

31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid

By Maddie Manwaring

A 31-YEAR-OLD man who was busted for flushing meth down a toilet during a police search had his parole extended in Gympie District Court yesterday.

Illegal rubbish dumping ruins family hotspot

By Maddie Manwaring

GYMPIE Regional Council have responded to claims of illegal rubbish dumping on vacant land in Tin Can Bay, saying no official complaint had been lodged about the mess made at the popular family spot.

'Bloody unbelievable': Gympie region contest sells out fast

By Scott Kovacevic

THE top catch at the 2020 Rainbow Beach Family Fishing Classic is likely a ticket, with entry to this year's event selling out within three days.

Classic organiser Nathan Kropp said the sales were "bloody unbelievable, but at the same … reflect the pandemic".

