Today’s headlines: Gympie rapist free, tourism boom

TODAY'S HEADLINES: Mary River's punk turtle back in the spotlight, convicted Gympie rapist has been released from custody and how to get a job on the region's new McDonald's coming soon.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

A WARMER start to the day than yesterday, temperatures in Gympie are expected to reach 16C by 9am, 22C by midday and top at 24C at 3pm.

It will be a mostly sunny afternoon with the chance of rain at just 10%, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Light winds are expected and there is a low-moderate fire danger.

Sun protection is recommended from 9.10am to 2.30pm when the UV Index is predicted to reach 6 (high).

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Dangerous Gympie rapist released back into the community

A CONVICTED Gympie rapist has been released back into the community amid an ongoing battle by the Queensland Attorney-General to keep him jailed as a dangerous prisoner.

'No room at inn' as region prepares for visitor tsunami

NO Ekka is proving no problem for the Gympie region with accommodation providers saying they have been inundated by people who never even had Gympie on the radar before.

This threatened Mary River turtle has a punk following.

Why Mary River's punk turtle is back in spotlight

THE Mary River's punk turtle has featured in National Geographic this month throwing the region's famous bum-breathing turtle back in the spotlight.

Scuffle breaks out after Gympie driver tells police f--- off

A GYMPIE man who was caught driving with an axe and hunting knives, and told police to f--- off when they tried to inspect his car, said he was not in the right frame of mind at the time.

Jobs coming soon as Maccas looks to open at $14m mega servo

MCDONALD'S has confirmed a new restaurant at the $14.4 million Traveston "mega servo" is due to get off the ground in the "coming months".

