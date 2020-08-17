Today’s headlines: Dire rental market, Brodies site future revealed

TODAY'S NEWS: Community to farewell crash victim Jorn Gilbert-Hall, big changes for former Brodies site and answers may be around the corner for the family of Kirra McLoughlin who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

THE crisp start to the day - with Gympie dipping to 4.9C at 5.30am - will soon be forgotten with a perfectly clear winter's day on the cards.

The temperature should rise to 14C by 9am, 21C at midday and peak at 23C at 3pm.

Clear skies predicted for the whole day and no chance of rain.

Light winds will surface today - becoming south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the middle of the day.

The fire danger is high and sun protection is recommended from 9am to 2.40pm with the UV index predicted to reach 7 (high).

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

REPORT: Dire straits for Gympie's rental market

GYMPIE'S rental market has become even tighter in the June quarter, falling below a miserly one per cent according to Real Estate Institute of Queensland data.

Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday to farewell a popular young man whose life was cut short in a horror crash which his firefighter mum was one of the first to attend.

REVEALED: What business is taking over old Brodies site

THE days of Gympie's long-vacant Brodies building on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Channon St are numbered, with plans underway to transform the prime site into the new home of Supercheap Auto.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.

FINALLY: Inquest into young mum's death to be held in Gympie

THE coronial inquest into the July 2014 death of 27-year-old mother Kirra McLoughlin will begin in Gympie next month.

Gympie council confirms the future of its top exec

GYMPIE Regional Council has confirmed the exit of ex-acting CEO and community services director Pauline Gordon, a month after rumours of her departure began swirling.

