Today’s headlines: Crooks in court, mega wind farm

Brice Nicholas Plane, the Forest Wind Project and Kolbie Jae Sampson are in the news today.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

A WARM start to the day compared to yesterday is signalling a hotter than average day with the temperature expected to reach a 29C today.

At 6am the temperature was at 9.7C and will creep up to 19C by 9am, 26C by midday and hit 29C at 3pm before dipping to 25C at 6pm.

Light winds are expected to become west to north-westerly at 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.

There is a strong wind warning for Fraser Island Coast and Sunshine Coast Waters today.

The fire danger is high and sun protection is recommended from 8:50am to 2:50pm with the UV index predicted to reach 7 (high).

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Police find ‘highly emotional’ labourer locked in Bay toilet

A GYMPIE region teenager who smashed a TV and later tried to hide from police in a locked toilet was fined $850 in court this week.

Gympie man busted with heroin had fresh track marks on arm

A 41-YEAR-OLD who was caught trying to hide a bag of heroin from police and had “fresh” needle marks on his arm when he was pulled over faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The winds of change are blowing for the region, with a huge wind farm project on the way.

Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation

THE Fraser Coast council has thrown its support behind a mega wind farm to be built in the Tuan Forest to the north of Gympie.

Dad tried to exchange car part at store he stole it from

A GYMPIE region dad who stole parts for his car in a “moment of stupidity” was caught after he returned to the store and tried to exchange the item almost a month later.

Police respond to gunshot fears, find something unexpected

AS LOUD bangs that sounded like gunshots rang out, neighbours knew they had to call the police.

When the officers arrived at the Tiaro property, however, they quickly found things weren’t what they seemed.

