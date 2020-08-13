Today’s headlines: Brave teen’s fight, state of our CBD

Enosh's family says the help of Ronald McDonald House has helped save them about $21,000 in accommodation costs each year.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

A WARMER start to today than yesterday in Gympie with the temperature sitting at 11C about 6am.

By 9am it’s expected to rise to 17C, 24C by midday and peak at 27C at 3pm.

There is no chance of rain as skies are expected to remain clear.

Winds are predicted at NW 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day.

The fire danger is high.

Sun protection is recommended from 9.10am to 2.30pm, with the UV Index predicted to reach 6 (high).

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Occupancy rates in Gympie CBD defy COVID, signal upturn

GYMPIE’S CBD has so far managed to avoid a beating at the hands of COVID-19 with the number of empty shops down 16 per cent from last year.

New stats reveal Gympie jobs were drying up before COVID hit

THE COVID-19 wrecking ball did serious damage to the economy, but new figures suggest Gympie’s unemployment rate was spluttering before the country was forced to shut down.

Six Gympie mums and grandmas faced court on an assortment of serious charges this month.

6 Gympie mums and grandmas behaving badly

HERE are six Gympie region mums and grandmothers that have faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this month for various offences.

Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

A MAN has come forward following the death of a man who was struck by an unknown vehicle on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Monday night.

‘Future unknown’: Gympie teen fights rare disorders

LIFE for 15-year-old Enosh Hartwig is vastly different from a regular teenager’s.

Thanks to a rare brain condition, auto-immune encephalitis of the brain, as well as dysautonomia (which impacts the nervous system) mean the Gympie teen is intellectually impaired and can’t regulate his body temperature.

