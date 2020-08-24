Today's headlines: Crash victim mourned, 2020 formal plans

TODAY'S HEADLINES: Making news today are Gympie's 2020 formal plans, Gympie's top RSPCA adoption figures, Gympie Fire Station's milestone and the mourning of 18-year-old crash victim Tyreece Pilot.

TODAY'S HEADLINES: Making news today are Gympie's 2020 formal plans, Gympie's top RSPCA adoption figures, Gympie Fire Station's milestone and the mourning of 18-year-old crash victim Tyreece Pilot. Contributed

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.



>> CHECK OUT OUR DIGITAL PAPER HERE<<

WEATHER

GYMPIE was given an icy start to the day and working week with the temperature dipping to a chilly 1.7C at 5.40am this morning.

The temperature is expected to climb to 13C by 9am, 20C at midday and top at 23C about 3pm.

There is no chance of rain on the cards and winds are likely to be SW 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late afternoon.

There is a high fire danger in the region.

Sun protection is recommended from 8:50 am to 2:40 pm with the UV Index predicted to reach 7 (high).

>> CHECK OUT TODAY'S ONLINE GAMES AND PUZZLES HERE <<

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Tributes for 'warm and humble' teen killed in beach rollover

Tragedy unfolded on a beautiful Queensland beach early on Sunday morning, as a horror accident claimed the life of "one of the most caring kids out there," Bray Park teen Tyreece Pilot.

FULL STORY HERE



How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

IN YET another cruel setback brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Gympie families with kids in their final year of high school will not be able to enjoy watching their loved ones' school formals in a regular setting.

FULL STORY HERE

GYMPIE FORMALS 2019 – Victory College – Riley Spring and Campbell Cochrane



Gympie one of biggest RSPCA adoption numbers in state

The RSPCA has revealed which suburbs were the biggest adopters in the financial year 2019-20, when a total 7,297 pets were adopted. 4,302 cats and kittens were taken home, as were 2,274 dogs and puppies.

FULL STORY HERE



'Ignorance at best, contempt at worst': weed debate canned

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has called on the State Government to resume discussing the bi-partisan Parliamentary report into the impact of invasive weeds. FULL STORY HERE





Gympie Fire Station prepares to celebrate 80th birthday ON Monday, August 24, the Gympie Fire Station, Queensland's oldest operational fire station, turns 80. The station was built during the Second World War in 1940 for $7000 pounds - worth about $530,000 today. FULL STORY HERE

Now you're all caught up, check out our ONLINE PUZZLES HERE or browse today's TRIBUTES AND FUNERAL NOTICES HERE.

And don't forget to follow the GT on Facebook and Twitter so you never miss a story.

Or if you are feeling passionate about a topic you've read here or any other topic please send us your letters so we can put your opinion here on The Gympie Times website.

Email letters to: editor@gympietimes.com

And if you haven't done so already, sign up for our DAILY NEWSLETTER HERE.