Today’s headlines: Accused killer in Gympie court, serious crash
TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court
By Frances Klein
THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father’s Day last year is facing Gympie court today.
Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash
By Frances Klein
A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured when her car hit a tree on Neusavale and McIntyre Roads early this morning east of Gympie.
Gympie region’s most dangerous country roads revealed
By Scott Kovacevic
FEDERAL and State-controlled roads often dominate most dangerous lists owing to their high traffic volumes, but Gympie Regional Council has its own share of problem spots – and Eel Creek Rd is the worst.
Fisheries blitz on Borumba Dam permit evaders
By Shelley Strachan
A NEW seasonal campaign to crack down on people fishing without a permit in Queensland’s stocked impoundments such as Borumba Dam is underway.
Grudge match: Gympie’s greatest rugby rivalry on this week
By Josh Preston
RUGBY UNION: St Patrick’s College and James Nash State High School will lock horns once again this week in a fierce but fair battle to determine local schoolboy rugby bragging rights.
