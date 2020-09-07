Today’s headlines: Accused killer in Gympie court, serious crash

HELLO Gympie readers,

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court

By Frances Klein

Stabbing victim Tylor Bell

THE man accused of stabbing a father-of-five to death at a Gympie intersection on Father’s Day last year is facing Gympie court today.

Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

By Frances Klein

A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured when her car hit a tree on Neusavale and McIntyre Roads early this morning east of Gympie.

The crashed car a woman in her 60s was driving on Monday morning.

Gympie region’s most dangerous country roads revealed

By Scott Kovacevic

Monkland Street intersection with the Bruce Highway (Wickham Street) is on the list.

FEDERAL and State-controlled roads often dominate most dangerous lists owing to their high traffic volumes, but Gympie Regional Council has its own share of problem spots – and Eel Creek Rd is the worst.

Fisheries blitz on Borumba Dam permit evaders

By Shelley Strachan

Grant Budd with a 65cm saratoga at Borumba Dam. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

A NEW seasonal campaign to crack down on people fishing without a permit in Queensland’s stocked impoundments such as Borumba Dam is underway.

Grudge match: Gympie’s greatest rugby rivalry on this week

By Josh Preston

Gympie Rugby School Comp – James Nash player Denim Osrecki.

RUGBY UNION: St Patrick’s College and James Nash State High School will lock horns once again this week in a fierce but fair battle to determine local schoolboy rugby bragging rights.

