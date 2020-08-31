Today's headlines: Murder charge update, 'odd' council contract

Senior Constable Bill Greer guards the entrance to an Amamoor property where a man was shot in the head in March.

WEATHER

IT WAS a cold start to what will be a warm and sunny day in the Gympie region with temperatures dipping to 5.7C at 6.20am this morning.

The temperature is expected to climb to 17C by 9am, 24C at midday and top at 27C about 3pm.

There is no chance of rain. Light winds are expected.

The fire danger is high and sun protection is recommended from 8.50am to 2.40pm, with a UV Index predicted to reach 7 (high).

North-westerly winds are expected at 15 to 20 km/h turning west to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

When the four charged over Amamoor 'murder' will face court

By Josh Preston

THE Mary Valley and wider Gympie region community was left shaken and disturbed by the shooting of a 22-year-old man on an Amamoor property earlier this year.

FULL STORY

Eyebrows raised over 'strange' Gympie council contract

By Scott Kovacevic

GYMPIE council leaders' eyebrows have been raised over an "odd" contract which left no recourse whatsoever to try to recover an $89,000 blowout from the company that erred.

FULL STORY

Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

By Frances Klein

PARAMEDICS were called to two separate motorbike crashes in the region yesterday involving four people.

FULL STORY

Mr Lett is urging people to apply for the current round, which cuts off on December 31.

Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

By Scott Kovacevic

WHEN it comes to giving Gympie's Indigenous youth a helping hand, a Rainbow Beach company is putting its money where its mouth is.

FULL STORY

VOTE NOW: Gympie's top 10 trendsetters

By Maddie Manwaring

THESE local women know how to make a fashion statement, from head-turning race day looks to effortlessly cool and casual outfits. Here's our pick for the top 10 contenders for Gympie region's most stylish trendsetter, vote now to select our top five.

FULL STORY

