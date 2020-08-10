TODAY’S GT HEADLINES: Imbil crash tragedy, Gympie’s failed plans

Today's top headlines: The scene of a tragic Imbil crash, Raymond Johnson fights against school zone speeders and Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan criticises mandatory sentencing laws.

Today's top headlines: The scene of a tragic Imbil crash, Raymond Johnson fights against school zone speeders and Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan criticises mandatory sentencing laws.

WEATHER

IT’S a cold start to a partly cloudy day in the Gympie region with temperatures dipping to 5C at 6am this morning.

The temperature is expected to climb to 13C by 9am and top at 19C about 3pm.

North-westerly winds are expected at 15 to 20 km/h turning west to south-westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

The fire danger is low to moderate.

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

By Josh Preston



POLICE have confirmed the 21-year-old Bollier man involved in the Thursday night crash at Imbil has tragically died in hospital.





Angry dad wants cops to crack down on school zone speeders

By Scott Kovacevic

A FRUSTRATED Gympie father is renewing his calls for people to slow down at the Central School zones, saying the reckless behaviour is putting not only children’s, but even adult lives at risk.

Delivery of the long-promised Southside Sewerage scheme could hinge on it being delivered under a "user pays" scheme, councillors say.

$8.8m Southside plan ‘one of most generous in Australia’

By Scott Kovacevic

THE installation of Southside’s long-promised sewerage scheme has backed up in recent years, making it and its future a popular question in the community since work stalled in 2017.

Gympie Magistrate criticises mandatory sentencing rule

By Josh Preston



GYMPIE Magistrate Chris Callaghan has criticised mandatory sentencing laws after he was forced to disqualify a drunk driver for three months – even though the man had been off the road since committing his offence.

Gympie’s 6 grandest plans that never got off the ground

By Scott Kovacevic

IT takes a lot of work to move a development project from dream to reality, and not every one gets there. And sometimes, people can be much happier if they do not.

There have been a few of these faded grand plans around the Gympie region, including these five high profile ones.

