Today will be the last Wednesday Gympie Times of its kind

TODAY is the last Wednesday The Gympie Times as you know it.

From next Wednesday, we're changing the size of our newspaper. The more compact 350mm high format will be more reader friendly than our current 380mm high size.

The Gympie Times will be among the first of the regional and communities News Corp Australia newspapers to change to the new format.

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan said the newsroom was looking forward to the changes.

"All of our journalists are very excited about getting their stories published in the new-look paper from next Wednesday,” she said.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan Renee Albrecht

"The way the new paper is set up means we'll be able to run a lot more shorter stories in the paper which is what readers love.”

Ms Strachan said it was the perfect time to try something different with a new print product.

New-look 350mm high Gympie Times

"Times are changing and the new format is so much easier to hold and read; we can only hope the readers love it just as much as we do!

"The people we've shown so far have really enjoyed the experience of the more compact newspaper.”

General manager Tracey McKean said it was one of the most exciting changes to the paper in The Gympie Times' 151-year history.