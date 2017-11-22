Menu
Today is the day for #snapgympie

Lovedeep Singh
GET set for a big dose of snappiness today when we celebrate the Gympie region in pictures.

All you have to do is take a photo that embodies the Gympie region and upload it to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag: #snapgympie.

Photos can showcase the region's impressive natural beauty, lifestyle, local characters or great ideas.

We will run a spread in tomorrow's paper and look out for galleries on The Gympie Times website, so get snapping Gympie and show us what you love about where we live.

See the gallery above to see what Gympie residents have already been snapping for #snapgympie. 

