To 2020: who can shake up Gympie council?

NEW BLOOD? The seat of local government in the Gympie region, the Gympie Town Hall.

SCREAMING for government change is a popular pastime for many, but what could that look like for Gympie region?

With the next council elections still 14 months away, we have compiled a list of those we believe offer a lot of promise, and some who in the past few years have left theirs on the table.

This has been done with the help of some feedback from the public.

Here we have 28 of the region's men and women who could expand the diversity of representation - culturally, demographically or ideologically.

Jody Allen

Jody Allen. Brendan Allen

Gympie's Stay At Home Mum is the antithesis of the councillor stereotype - she's visible to more than 1.5 million unique visitors and 500,000 social media followers through her immensely popular website. She has been an ambassador for the Everybody Needs a Farmer campaign and has been eager to help others launch off her influence.

Russell Bennet

Russell Bennet. Donna Jones

An emerging Aboriginal elder, Mr Bennet owns and runs Cooloola Cultural Connections, which provides a connection between the region's 40,000 years of indigenous heritage and present-day youth.

Lillian Burke

Aunty Lillian Burke. CONTRIBUTED

A nominee for the 2019 Queensland Australian of the Year, Aunty Lillian is an elder, Gympie region community fixture and a tireless champion for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Andrew Burnett

Andrew Burnett. Renee Albrecht

The Sexton dairy farmer is a director of the Dairy Farmers Milk Cooperative, and has been a long-time force within the agriculture industry with his family's support.

Mikaela Calvert

Mikaela Calvert. Donna Jones

A winner of the Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year in 2017, Ms Calvert is part of the relaunch of the Gympie Rural Women's Network which is dedicated to helping the region's agricultural future.

John Cartwright

John Cartwright. Renee Albrecht

This legal eagle is a popular figure in not only the region's halls of justice but on the sports scene as well and would be well suited to tackling the legislation and effecting change in a new medium.

John Cotter

John Cotter. Scott Kovacevic

Mr Cotter's background as a peace broker is legendary, with the Goomeri farmer recognised last year for finding a common ground between farmers and the natural gas industry. Is brokering peace between the council and angry residents any harder?

Bruce Devereaux

Bruce Devereaux. Renee Albrecht

A prominent social media figure and family man, Mr Devereaux's communication skills are well honed and he has never shied away from standing up for social issues, no matter how controversial.

Ben Dore

Ben Dore (left). Tom Daunt

The president of Gympie's Junior Devils, Mr Dore's background includes being a successful solicitor.

Phil Feldman

Phil Feldman. Troy Jegers

The ex-commander of the Tin Can Bay Coastguard, Mr Feldman has made no bones about standing against what he feels are governmental failures.

Dave Freeman

Dave Freeman. Contributed

A long-time letter writer, Mr Freeman has never been squeamish about putting his vision for the future forward. So why not step into a role in which he could effect the change himself?

Tony Goodman

Tony Goodman. Renee Albrecht

The new president of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce, the Mary St businessman has been a driving force in making the CBD a place to be and is a popular figure in the business community.

Claudia Granshaw

Claudia Granshaw (middle). Renee Albrecht

A dairy farmer by trade, Mrs Granshaw has also been at the helm of the hugely successful Heart of Gold Festival Film Festival as its artistic director.

Anthony Lanskey

Anthony Lanskey. Renee Albrecht

Principal of Gympie State High School, Mr Lanskey is a big part of the region's continued growth as a sports hub through his passion for rugby league.

Reg Lawler

Reg Lawler. Greg Miller

A former Labor candidate for the region, Mr Lawler has a storied history of fighting in the name of government accountability, and was a major part of the fight to stop the State Government from sinking Traveston.

Kathy Little Walker

Kathy Little Walker. Scott Kovacevic

A vocal critic of modern day local governments, Mrs Walker has been calling for change for the better part of two years now. Perhaps a run for a seat in the region could help her achieve her goals.

Adam Madill

Adam Madill. Renee Albrecht

Long-time businessman Mr Madill has been a stalwart in the region's commercial community and would offer a unique perspective not only on what it takes to bring business to Gympie but how to make it stay.

Jason McPherson

Jason McPherson. Renee Albrecht

The owner of CPM Engineering, Mr McPherson has been a central figure in the region's sports growth, its industrial expansion and has maintained a policy of being open on how public money is spent.

Ruth Modin

Ruth Modin. Renee Albrecht

An icon of Rainbow Beach and the Cooloola Coast, Mrs Modin is a savvy businesswoman who has been a huge piece of the tourist town's development - including being the genesis of the Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic.

Joe Mooney

Joe Mooney. Greg Miller

The president of the Gympie Show Society, Mr Mooney has been a a big part of the region's beloved, long-standing and immensely successful show.

Donna Reardon

Donna Reardon (left). LEEROY TODD

The real estate agent and former member of both LNP and ALP is no stranger to government campaigns, having had her name in the ring for council elections in 2012 and 2016 and running as an independent at the last State Election and gaining just under 5 per cent of the vote.

Clive Sandison

Clive Sandison. Renee Albrecht

Never one to shy from offering his opinion on the region's future, Mr Sandison has been in the driver's seat of Roundabout Tours bus service for more than a decade.

Spencer Slatter

Spencer Slatter. Philippe Coquerand

The former CEO of Widgee and Cooloola councils, Mr Slatter's name is often accompanied by a well-earned respect. He is a now a Turf Club committee member and could be a viable choice for those who fear the council is losing touch with its roots.

Dan Sullivan

Dan Sullivan (left). David Crossley

A stock agent with a Gympie park bearing his family's name, Mr Sullivan's extensive experience in the agriculture industry could prove to be a big benefit to the council's chambers and quell rural voters' concerns.

Cindy Vogels

Cindy Vogels. Troy Jegers

Previously the arts and culture ambassador for the council, the Gympie fashion mogul would offer a vastly different option on a ballot sheet which is often dominated by the region's old hats.

Kim Walters

Kim Walters. Josh Preston

The former kindergarten teacher and Early Childhood Teachers' Association president, Mrs Walters is also the brains behind the award-winning Little Kids Day Out and an outspoken advocate for children.

Julie Williams

Julie Williams. Renee Albrecht

CEO of AgSolutions Australia, Ms Williams is also the chair of Cooloola Christian College as well as having previously served on the Gympie Chamber of Commerce board and ran Gympie Women in Business - giving her extensive influence and a great reputation among industry leaders.

Julie Worth

Julie Worth. Tom Daunt

The Mary Valley tourism leader has been a vocal supporter of growing the region's tourism - an industry which is shaping up to be a key part of Gympie's future.

Voted in and Left wanting

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

Councillor Leitch's general performance has not been better or worse than many other councillors past or present.

Unfortunately being deputy mayor carries a salary almost $13,000 higher than all but the mayor. Compounding this is Cr Leitch's work as a high school teacher and his prominent role with the Gympie Devils - and it has not gone unnoticed among readers such as Jill Pat Dineen.

"I don't think you can do your best and keep a four-day teaching position,” she said.

"Add to his workload, he is coach of a senior football team so that must occupy quite a bit of his time and energy.

"We see the deputy mayor of Sunshine Coast Council on the TV answering questions about council activity but have never seen Bob say a word,” she said.

The idea of high pay for "part-time” councillors is one which sticks in the community's throat at the moment.

And when you add on top of this Cr Leitch's portfolio is roads and infrastructure - undoubtedly the most controversial topic (that is not a train) in the region right now - it is fair for people to question whether they are getting value for their money.

Cr Daryl Dodt

Councillor Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

Tourism, sustainability, environment and special projects are major portfolios in the region, and it is here that the "part-time” role of a councillor again rears its head.

As a practising doctor Cr Dodt already has his hands full. Of particular concern is his bedside manner with ratepayers seems to have left some with a bad taste over the past three years - remnants of which can still be found floating on social media.

This may also explain why Cr Dodt seems to be invisible on his portfolio issues, given his vocal campaign and complaint against The Gympie Times in 2016 over a contentions council "cease and desist” letter to the moderator of one of the region's online forums - a complaint that was thrown out by the Press Council.