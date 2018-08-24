Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six mile sign
Six mile sign Renee Albrecht
News

TMR to review claims officers swore at Gympie's homeless

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Aug 2018 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLEGATIONS Department of Transport and Main Roads officers swore at homeless people overstaying the 20-hour Six Mile Creek rest area time limit are being reviewed internally.

A Gympie Magistrates Court order issued to one of the residents who said he "could be the next King of England” has also drawn the department's attention.

Gympie homeless support volunteers Lindsey and Jada Burns reported officers using inappropriate language as part of their verbal warnings for campers to vacate the area upon one of "multiple weekly inspections” earlier this month. A TMR spokesperson said the claims would be followed up.

MORE STORIES

"We take these allegations of how our staff treat people at the rest stop very seriously and will investigate the claims,” the spokesperson said.

"Our officers have also reported being treated inappropriately while undertaking tasks at Six Mile Creek rest area.

"Our role is to ensure all motorists have ongoing access to safe, functional and clean rest area facilities.”

"When rest areas are heavily occupied by campers overstaying, they are unavailable for motorists suffering genuine fatigue, potentially contributing to crashes that could otherwise have been avoided.”

Gale Morgan, a member of the homeless community from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
Gale Morgan, a member of the homeless community from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

The spokesperson said verbal warnings are always given to overstaying campers, before a "formal Notice to Move On direction” is issued.

"If campers have not vacated by the required date on the Notice to Move On, there is an avenue to start legal proceedings. We make every effort to avoid this.”

Mrs Burns said while she "disagreed” with TMR's conduct, she and her husband would attempt to "work with them” to resolve the issue.

TMR said it was "in contact with local police” about the Gympie Magistrates Court order issued to Daniel Paul Seymour, a member of the homeless community occupying the campgrounds.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair allowed Mr Seymour, 71, to call the Rest Area home as a bail condition while his legal matters were dealt with.

department of transport and main roads foul language gympie community gympie homeless gympie news gympie region homeless people profanity six mile campgrounds six mile creek swearing tmr
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MAP: When you can step inside this beauty and more in Gympie

    MAP: When you can step inside this beauty and more in Gympie

    News Open homes: Don't let this chance to own a piece of Gympie's historic prestige slip through your fingers

    • 24th Aug 2018 12:11 PM
    GALLERY: Young stars shine at Music Makers Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Young stars shine at Music Makers Showcase

    News Check out ten of our best shots from the event.

    • 24th Aug 2018 11:30 AM
    'MPs are lost in their own bulls**t': O'Brien blasts Libs

    premium_icon 'MPs are lost in their own bulls**t': O'Brien blasts Libs

    News Nats despair as Libs "fight over spoils of defeat”

    • 24th Aug 2018 11:25 AM
    PODCAST: Country star's big coming out

    PODCAST: Country star's big coming out

    Music 'I compressed those feelings'

    Local Partners