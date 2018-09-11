Menu
News

TMR sorry to Gympie motorists for highway delays

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads have apologised for traffic delays caused by road works on the Bruce Highway in Gympie last Friday night.

Motorists looking to shake off the working week and kick off their breaks experienced increased waiting times between the Gympie Visitor Information Centre and Centro Way as TMR crews carried out resurfacing on worn sections of the Bruce.

A TMR spokesperson said the department had been made aware of the issues.

"We are aware of some delays experienced on Friday, 7 September due to additional weekend traffic,” the spokesperson said.

"We have discussed this with the project team to avoid similar issues in future and apologise for any inconvenience.

"We completed a letterbox drop to nearby residents on 22 August to notify them about the upcoming works and possible impacts.

"Carrying out resurfacing at night minimises disruptions to motorists and allows works to be completed as quickly as possible, when traffic volumes are lower.”

The resurfacing works which involved "placing down a new layer of asphalt” in the worn sections, aimed to "improve conditions and extend the road's longevity ... while reducing future maintenance costs”.

Those works completed on Saturday, but the spokesperson said crews would be back "in coming weeks to complete further works including line marking, reinstating rumble strips and installing traffic loop detectors”.

