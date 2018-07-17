TMR: Bruce Highway to close today for bridge inspections

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway hit by an over sized truck.

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway hit by an over sized truck. Renee Albrecht

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads says structural engineers and surveyors will be at the scene today and tomorrow of a wide load incident that occurred on the Bruce Highway in Gympie last Thursday.

A TMR spokesman said crews would be on hand to "undertake a comprehensive bridge inspection to assess any structural damage and recommend appropriate actions”.

LAST WEEK: Wide load crashed into Gympie overpass

"A survey to measure bridge girder distortions and displacements will also be completed,” the spokesman said.

"Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass while the inspections and survey are under way.”

TMR's investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

The spokesman said "specific times will be uploaded to QldTraffic.qld.gov.au once confirmed”.

The TMR website says the Bruce Highway at Gympie and Monkland will be "closed to all traffic” while inspections take place between "Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 July (from) 7am and 5pm”.

Both directions on the highway will be affected.

Delays are expected and diversions will be in place.

Visit the link above and search "Normanby Bridge” for more information.