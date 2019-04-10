Menu
A Gympie region bridge will be closed this Thursday.
TMR announce Tiaro bridge will close today

JOSH PRESTON
by
9th Apr 2019 12:39 PM
THE Department of Transport and Main Roads have announced it will close the Mary River Bridge on Mungar Rd at Tiaro during school holidays on Thursday.

A TMR spokesperson said the bridge would undergo annual inspections between 9am and 3pm "outside peak periods to minimise impacts to the community”.

"Signs will be in place to advise the travelling public. Access for motorists who live on the western side of the bridge will be available via the Bruce Highway and Maryborough-Biggenden Road,” the spokesperson said.　

"TMR understands the inconvenience of any bridge closure and will complete the inspection as quickly as possible.

"We thank the community for its ongoing understanding and cooperation while TMR continues to maintain the timber structure, to ensure it remains safe for road users. 　

"If you require further information about the works, please contact the communication team on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.”

The inspection will be carried out subject to weather.

