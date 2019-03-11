Super sub Brimson won’t be thrown to wolves

The Titans want to make sure Brimson has the right platform. Image: Adam Head

The Titans want to make sure Brimson has the right platform. Image: Adam Head

Titans coach Garth Brennan insists he won't be throwing dynamic youngster AJ Brimson to the wolves when he makes his debut as a super sub.

Brimson is expected to be named as the Gold Coast's No. 14 for Sunday's Round 1 clash against Canberra at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Titans launched their 2019 season at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast on Monday night and the club is full of optimism.

With Immortal Mal Meninga joining the Titans and Brennan assembling a strong squad, the Titans are confident they can challenge for the top eight this year.

The Titans want to make sure Brimson has the right platform. Image: Adam Head

One of the key players for the Titans will be Brimson.

Brimson, 20, produced a sensational debut season last year at five-eighth to be nominated for the Dally M rookie of the year award.

He made 11 of his 15 appearances in the No. 6 jersey before replacing injured fullback Michael Gordon in the last four games of the season.

Brimson has had an interrupted pre-season due to a shoulder reconstruction and returning playmaker Tyrone Roberts will partner halfback Ash Taylor at the Gold Coast's scrumbase to start the year.

Brimson is too good a talent to leave out and Brennan will usher him back from the bench, most likely shifting Gordon to the wing to inject the speedy ballrunner into the contest.

Peachey will be Mr Everywhere for the Titans. Image: Adam Head

Brennan said centre Tyrone Peachey was shaping as his versatile utility, with Brimson to be used in one of his preferred positions.

"He will likely come on in the halves or fullback," Brennan said.

"I'm not going to put him in a position he's not accustomed to. I'm not going to throw him into something he can't handle.

"There are a number of guys who can cover a few positions. Tyrone Peachey can cover everywhere.

"Instead of having someone on your bench that covers multiple positions, Tyrone can adapt and move so easily. You don't have to have a utility on the bench.

"I don't have to throw AJ into a position he's foreign to."

Brennan will have a full complement of players to choose from after captain Ryan James was cleared to make his return from a knee injury.

James missed all of the Gold Coast's trials with a medial ligament injury, but has trained strongly over the past week.

He will move from prop to the back-row in what is shaping up to be a strong forward pack with Queensland Origin players Jai Arrow and Jarrod Wallace, Kiwi international Kevin Proctor and former Kangaroos prop Shannon Boyd.

"Ryan will be fine, he trained fully last week when we were in camp," Brennan said.

"He is 100 per cent ready to go."

Brennan said he was undecided about the make-up of his backline, with veteran winger Anthony Don unlikely to be selected for Round 1.

GOLD COAST TITANS LIKELY TEAM: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Brenko Lee, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Tyrone Roberts, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Ryan James (c), 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. AJ Brimson, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Max King, 17. Bryce Cartwright.