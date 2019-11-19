Menu
Phillip Sami has re-signed with the Titans. Picture: Matt Blyth
Rugby League

Titans secure key piece of club’s future

by Chris Honnery
19th Nov 2019 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Titans have staved off rival NRL clubs to re-sign in-demand winger Phillip Sami until the end of 2022.

It came as clubs begin preparations to poach Gold Coast backrower Jai Arrow on a potential multimillion dollar contract and young gun AJ Brimson remains off contract.

Sami was being chased by several clubs in the off-season including the cashed-up Tigers, who were looking for a replacement for Kiwi international Esan Marsters following his signing by the Cowboys.

However, the 22-year-old has decided to stay loyal to the Titans and experience life under the tutelage of new head coach Justin Holbrook.

The Ipswich junior said he wanted to be a part of the "exciting" future of the club.

"Obviously I had decisions to make in the off-season and the start of the preseason," Sami said.

"I went back to the family, and they are very happy that I am staying home.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity that Justin has given me.

Gold Coast fended off rivals to lock in the flyer. Picture: Jerad Williams
"Hopefully I can make the most of it here.

"(In) the off-season I had other clubs chasing me, and pretty much in the last two weeks my manager went back to the Titans and told them the situation I was in.

"I was thankful that the Titans came back with an offer. For me, choosing to stay home is a big part of what I want to do here. I know this club has a big future, so I wanted to be a part of it."

