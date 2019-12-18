Menu
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 10: Jonus Pearson of the Dragons scores a try during the round 13 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium on June 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Titans land former Red V speedster

18th Dec 2019 1:55 PM
Gold Coast have added to their backline for 2020 by landing former Broncos and Dragons winger Jonus Pearson on a two-year deal.

Pearson, who made his NRL debut with Brisbane in 2016, will link up with the club in an effort to secure a regular first grade spot.

A Yeppoon product, Pearson played 10 NRL matches for the Red V this year, scoring two tries.

Pearson played 10 matches for the Dragons in 2019. Picture by Brett Costello.
"It's good, I get to get my family back in Queensland and it's a fresh start for all of us," Pearson said.

"I want to rip into training and I'm excited about playing for the Titans next season.

"Obviously a goal is to get into that starting 13 but if not, I can guarantee I'll be working hard and I'll be looking to break into the side.

"From the couple of days I've been here I can see and feel a really good vibe around the place and I'm excited about the future here."

Pearson will lock horns with club legend Anthony Don, rising star Phillip Sami and veteran Dale Copley in an effort to earn a wing spot for Round 1 next season.

The Dragons have wasted no time in landing a replacement for Pearson, announcing the recruitment of Fijian international and former Sea Eagles centre Brayden Williame on a two-year deal.

