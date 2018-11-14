'Tis the season: Gympie's most colourful competition returns

Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner were the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at Gympie View Drive.

CHRISTMAS spirit is truly alive in Gympie with the announcement the Sunshine Mitre 10's Christmas Lights competition has returned - and with exciting new additions.

Registrations officially open today for houses, business and community venues wanting to brighten up our community's Christmas spirit with their dazzling decorations.

The additional category, designed for commercial, church and community displays, will win a $650 advertising voucher with The Gympie Times.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan said there was nothing quite like a beautifully decorated home and neighbourhood to kindle Christmas spirit.

"You can see the absolute joy on the faces of children when they see these houses that have been decorated in lights. It really is magical.”

The People's Choice award for the best private residential display will win a $1000 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

All voting will be done online, and no voting will be available at Mitre 10.

There will be no judging panel deciding the winners, with all people's choice votes contributing to the final results.

A map of all homes participating in Christmas Lights will be published online and in print on November 30 and December 7.

Registrations close November 29. To register go to www.gympietimes.com.au/ 2018christmaslights