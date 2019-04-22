Menu
Gympie's Richard Ward has been nominated in the category of Excellence In Volunteering Management Award in the upcoming 2019 Queensland Volunteer Awards
Gympie's Richard Ward has been nominated in the category of Excellence In Volunteering Management Award in the upcoming 2019 Queensland Volunteer Awards Troy Jegers
Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:30 AM
ONE of Gympie's most dedicated and hard-working volunteers will head off to the Brisbane City Hall next month after being nominated for Queensland Volunteering Award.

Wishlist Cafe stalwart Richard Ward, who has managed the service outside Gympie Hospital over its entire six year history with a team of fellow hard-working volunteers, was nominated in the Excellence In Volunteering Management Award category in recognition of his tireless efforts.

Mr Ward said he was chuffed with the nomination and the chance to represent Gympie, a town known for its strong volunteering community.

"It feels really good, it's been six years of hard work,” he said.

"Volunteering can be challenging, most of my volunteers stay with me for a long time so it's really good.

"It's a big volunteer base here in Gympie, which unfortunately is shrinking, because a lot of them are older volunteers, but there's some new ones coming up.”

Mr Ward said he was most proud of the funds Wishlist cafe had been able to raise for Gympie Hospital over the six year journey.

"We've given now (more than) $370,000 worth of equipment back. That equipment saves lives and gives you a sense of really doing something well.

"And also obviously the rapport you get with volunteers and your customers. I like my job.”

The Queensland Volunteering Awards ceremony takes place at the Brisbane City Hall on Friday May 24 from 10am to 12 noon.

Gympie Times

