Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Tired truckies can kill': court

FATIGUE RISK: A Gympie truck driver has been fined for not taking a long enough break.
FATIGUE RISK: A Gympie truck driver has been fined for not taking a long enough break.
Arthur Gorrie
by

A GYMPIE truck driver was fined $600, with no conviction recorded, when he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to failing to take a full seven-hour break during one 24-hour period last year.

Shane Leslie Weber, 56, committed a "critical risk breach" under transport law, police told the court.

Police had been carrying out a fatigue-related operation on the Bruce Highway when a log book check showed the breach.

Weber had been charged as the solo driver of a prime mover who had less than the minimum of seven hours rest, in one continuous period, within the previous 24 hours, police said.

The court was told the maximum penalty for the offence was a fine of $16,490 and four demerit points.

Weber said he had misjudged his timing, had been working six days a week and wanted to get home.

"It's a particularly serious offence, as you can see by the maximum penalty," Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

"Drivers can go to sleep, veer onto the wrong side of the road and kill people," Mr Callaghan said

"That's what can happen."

Mr Callaghan said he had not been given any submissions on an appropriate penalty in this particular case.

"So I'm doing the best I can," he said.

He fined Weber $600 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

Topics:  fatigue management fine gympie court safety beach truck driver

Gympie Times
Oh yeah!!! Our Cait up for two Country Music Channel awards

Oh yeah!!! Our Cait up for two Country Music Channel awards

Many of her more than 30,000 Facebook followers were quick to congratulate the rising star

Phone rage at '3-way sex link'

RAGE: A mobile phone became a dangerous thing for an angry young woman, a Gympie court has found.

Jealous threat becomes serious federal offence

Good drivers are at the mercy of deadly idiots on our roads

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has died three days after having her life support switched off. The 29-year-old had been fighting for her life in St George Hospital since being pulled from the wreckage on the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister, Annabelle, on Boxing Day.

OPINION: Time to come down hard on bad, drugged drivers

Strong swell closes Rainbow Beach

READY FOR ACTION: Lifeguard Blake Forbes keeps a watchful eye over Rainbow Beach yesterday.

Rough conditions have closed Rainbow Beach

Local Partners