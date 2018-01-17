'Tired truckies can kill': court

FATIGUE RISK: A Gympie truck driver has been fined for not taking a long enough break.

A GYMPIE truck driver was fined $600, with no conviction recorded, when he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to failing to take a full seven-hour break during one 24-hour period last year.

Shane Leslie Weber, 56, committed a "critical risk breach" under transport law, police told the court.

Police had been carrying out a fatigue-related operation on the Bruce Highway when a log book check showed the breach.

Weber had been charged as the solo driver of a prime mover who had less than the minimum of seven hours rest, in one continuous period, within the previous 24 hours, police said.

The court was told the maximum penalty for the offence was a fine of $16,490 and four demerit points.

Weber said he had misjudged his timing, had been working six days a week and wanted to get home.

"It's a particularly serious offence, as you can see by the maximum penalty," Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

"Drivers can go to sleep, veer onto the wrong side of the road and kill people," Mr Callaghan said

"That's what can happen."

Mr Callaghan said he had not been given any submissions on an appropriate penalty in this particular case.

"So I'm doing the best I can," he said.

He fined Weber $600 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.