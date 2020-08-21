Menu
Basketball

TIP OFF: Jaca Basketball forges ahead this weekend

Jenna Thompson
21st Oct 2020 11:00 PM
THE 54th annual Jacaranda Basketball Carnival will tip off this Saturday even if numbers are lower than previous years.

"It will be a very different type of event this year because of Covid rules, however we are delighted to get something up and running," Grafton Basketball Association organiser Bryan Robins said.

 

Due to travel restrictions, this year nominations were only open to teams within and surrounding the Clarence Valley region, making this year's competition a more intimate affair.

However, Mr Robins said there will be a special highlight during the day when they officially re-name the two basketball courts inside the Grafton PCYC.

 

 

"Games will cease at 11.30am sharp to allow the naming of the stadium courts in honor of 'Mr Grafton Basketball' Bruce Leonard," Mr Robins said.

"We will be unveiling a plaque and a sign bearing his name."

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Robins said the ceremony was limited to 25 people.

"There would normally be a large number of people, but we just can't facilitate them on this occasion and hope people will understand," he said.

basketball nsw grafton grafton basketball jacaranda basketball jacaranda festival 2020 pcyc grafton whatson
Grafton Daily Examiner

        Calamity on train tracks at Amamoor station

        News Gympie’s heritage train was delayed by 30 minutes this afternoon after the Amamoor turntable ‘derailed’

        One arrested as pre-poll marred by stolen, soiled signs

        News Police warn they will take action against election damage.

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court