A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Pets & Animals

Tiny wallaby rescued after epic swim

by Chris Clarke
6th Feb 2020 10:42 AM
QUEENSLAND Water police hopped into action last week, pulling a tiny wallaby out the ocean near North Stradbroke Island.

The wallaby - which police have dubbed "Dawny" - had decided to go for a swim and got herself into some difficulty.

A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police Brisbane received a call from a member of the public who had noticed the distressed wallaby out at sea.

The animal was found 6.2km off the island.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
"Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles," a police statement read.

"Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.

"A passenger safety briefing was conducted and Water Police Brisbane skipped across the bay transporting the female wallaby dubbed 'Dawny' to the safe haven of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island)."

Dawny was released into the bush to swim another day, police said.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
