Tiny Mary Valley town wants its life back

DETERMINATION: Numabulla Mens Shed advocates Dennis James, Doug McCallum and Kerry Bowe are determined to achieve a Men's Shed for Brooloo.

DETERMINATION: Numabulla Mens Shed advocates Dennis James, Doug McCallum and Kerry Bowe are determined to achieve a Men's Shed for Brooloo. Troy Jegers

THERE is a funny story about the Brooloo Hall and how it was demolished, partly because of problems with its stumps.

In 2008, the council considered replacing the hall's allegedly failing timber stumps.

But it never happened.

The funny part is that now the stumps are all that remain.

How that happened is a story which is already too long to be amusing - more than 10 years so far - as Brooloo residents suffer one setback after another.

It was December 18, 2010 when The Gympie Times first reported the hall's doom at the hands of Gympie Regional Council.

In February 2011, demolition tenders were called and the hall was soon gone.

A shed was built to store materials from the site, which many hoped would be re-used to build a replacement hall.

But that never happened either.

The priceless timbers that made up the hall structure included a mountain ash sprung dance floor, most of which seems to have disappeared from storage over the years, along with almost everything else that was not nailed down.

The tiny portion that remains was used to make a section of timber floor in the shed.

It is nailed down and is still there.

But it is now the paperwork burden that is frustrating Brooloo residents like Dennis James (secretary), Doug McCallum (president) and Kerry Bowe (treasurer) of the Numabulla Men's Shed committee. [The name, Mr James tells us, is an Aboriginal word for the Mary River.]

Community efforts to achieve a Men's Shed began in October 2017 and committee members were told the following year the shed was a Class 10 storage structure and would have to be upgraded to Class 9b to be approved as a Men's Shed.

Then followed more talks, meetings and ultimately the drawing up of plans.

One day, they hope, something will actually happen.

"Our councillor Bob Fredman says our petitiion is due back in council this month,” Mr James said.