Tiny device will put selfie husbands out of a job

HUSBANDS of Instagram stand down. A little bloke with a name starting in S has taken your job.



The S Pen on Samsung's flagship Note10 phone is so clever it can take pictures for you with a simple click, even from a decent distance.



While in the past, social media influencers looking for that perfect shot at the beach or in a rainforest have had a bloke taking a photograph in the background, apparently we're not needed any more.



Remote photography and more powerful editing of photos and video on your phone are just some of the features that will make the Note10 hard to beat if you're serious about your social media presence.



Julie Stevanja, who heads up the $50 million plus Stylerunner active wear business, which curates the best brands and products, is a huge fan of the Note phones.



She admits working around the clock.



"I'm actually connected 24/7,'' she says, noting the first thing she checks each morning is her smartwatch which tracks how well she slept.



She uses her phone to track everything in her business from Google Analytics looking at her website performance to social media accounts and emails.

Julie says her phone, which now syncs with Microsoft products, is her mobile office and the S Pen is her ally in creativity.



Even as she's taking a walk in Sydney, she's snapping photographs of objects of inspiration for her fashion labels, and then adding annotations to shoot off to designers.





Julie has been using a tripod to take photographs, adding her husband is "much happier for it", but she says the new functionality of the S Pen has made the husbands of Instagram redundant.

Photographer Rob Mulally has made a living taking beautiful Instagram worthy images for major brands and tourism operators.



Using the Pro Mode on the S10, he says he can take gorgeous photos, including using the Live Focus feature which blurs backgrounds in both photos and video.



He demonstrated how you could easily you can manually adjust your focus points using the S Pen, and then touch them up in Lightroom.



The Note10 has now has its own full function video editor where you can also use the pen while fans of Adobe Rush can put the little stick to good use as well.

Rob showed off some of the photographs he had taken using the Note10, from super wide angle landscape shots to close ups and night shots.



"I would have been absolutely happy to post that on my social media accounts,'' the Samsung Ambassador said of the results.



One of the smartest features of the S Pen is the ability to take notes on your phone and then have that text turned into digitised form which can be used in a Word document.



For Instagrammers, the pen goes even further. You can use it to smart select a hashtag cloud, convert it to text and then add it to your own post. Sneaky and powerful.



Another feature that will be popular is the zoom in microphone on the camera which allows you to hone in on the sound you want, while suppressing background noise.



The phone also has its own dedicated screen recorder so if you want to demonstrate how to do something on your phone, or just show off your creativity to friends as you do it, you can.

Sydney illustrator, artist and author Sha'an d'Anthes

is another creative who has fallen in love with S Pen - and particularly what it can do in the field of augmented reality.



She demonstrated AR Doodle which allows you to draw on your phone around a person's face and the animation moves with the person.



If you put your hand over your face, the animation instantly disappears and then take your hand away and the doodle is back.



You can record your video animation and then share it on social.



Sure it's not a great productivity tool, but it's a bit of fun and might make an amusing distraction during a boring business

meeting. Just don't get caught doing it.



For Sha'an, the pressure sensitive S Pen means she can sketch on the go with a lot more control. She says other devices are more like 'drawing with your finger' in comparison.



Samsung says pre-orders for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Plus have been strong in Australia with a firm preference for the 5G device.



Prices range from $1499 for the smaller S10 to $1999 for the 5G version. The phone comes in Aura Glow or Black in Australia. Those who order by August 22 will get a bonus set of wireless AKG headphones worth $499



