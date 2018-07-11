Menu
Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui QRL Media.
Tino's star is on the rise - let's back him all the way

Shelley Strachan
by
11th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
AS MANY as 10 Maroons will be playing for their futures in Origin III tonight, with history indicating that if Queensland fails to stop a clean sweep by the Blues there will be carnage at the selection table in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: Tino's plan to rip into the Blues

Terrible and humiliating as this might be, if there are Maroon jerseys up for grabs, this could be just the opportunity for rising stars like the Gympie region's very own Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui.

CLICK HERE: Why Tino will be the man to end this statistic

Tino, who is only 18 but will pull on the under-20 jersey for Queensland this afternoon, was one of the stars of the last U18 State of Origin game, scoring a try early in the game and then having another one disallowed soon after.

It was heart stopping stuff.

Things got pretty loud in The Gympie Times newsroom.

The Melbourne Storm forward will be wearing the number 15 jersey for the Queensland U20s today and there will be plenty of Gympie region televisions tuned in from 5.10pm to see how the young fellow goes.

Three of the 10 Queensland players who could lose their spots next year are forwards. Tino is a forward. I'm just saying.

Granted he has to get a few runs on the paddock for the Storm before we start chanting for his right to an Origin spot, but hey, if his home town can't believe in him and back him all the way, who can?

Get behind our Tino and let the rest of Queensland know his star is on the rise.

editorial gympie rugby league gympie sport melbourne storm sport tino fa'asuamaleaui whatson
