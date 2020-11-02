Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 30: Tino Faasuamaleaui looks on during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Cbus Super Stadium on October 30, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 30: Tino Faasuamaleaui looks on during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Cbus Super Stadium on October 30, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
News

Tino the Maroon to start on the field in his Origin debut

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: In a year of seemingly never-ending milestones, Gympie’s NRL champion Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has been backed in to play a starring role in his State of Origin debut on Wednesday night.

MORE ON TINO

Not even a week removed from winning his first NRL premiership in his Melbourne Storm farewell, “big Tino” was named as starting lock forward in Wayne Bennett’s Queensland squad to take on NSW in Origin I at the Adelaide Oval.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 30: Tino Faasuamaleaui during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Cbus Super Stadium on October 30, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 30: Tino Faasuamaleaui during a Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session at Cbus Super Stadium on October 30, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

As if a premiership ring wasn’t enough, Tino’s stellar seven-try season earned him the

Storm’s Billy Slater Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday night.

But the celebrations had to be shaken off quickly, with the 20-year-old heading straight into Camp Maroon alongside premiership teammates Cameron Munster, Christian Welch, Brenko Lee and Felise Kaufusi.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and the Queensland Origin team train at Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast ahead of game 1. Pics Adam Head
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and the Queensland Origin team train at Cbus Stadium on the Gold Coast ahead of game 1. Pics Adam Head

The underdog Maroons must face up to a heavily backed and heavily experienced Blues side, and Tino will be counted on to emulate every bit of the intimidation his Queensland idols Petero Civoniceva and Gorden Tallis brought to the Origin cauldron.

Tino spoke of his admiration for both men recently with NRL.com.

“Petero was one of my idols growing up, being a big fella in the middle who could really move. I look at what he has done at club and Origin level and will try to do the same,” he said.

VICTORY: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is officially an NRL champion. Courtesy of Channel 9.
VICTORY: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is officially an NRL champion. Courtesy of Channel 9.

“The only time I have spoken to (Petero) is when I got my Queensland under 20s jersey presented to me last year. For it to be Petero … I was starstruck.

“Being a Queenslander, the Broncos were the No. 1 team so I always looked up to the Broncos and fellas like Petero and Gorden Tallis.”

It’s Queensland vs NSW in the first State of Origin Match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night, from 7.10pm local time.

gympie news gympie region gympie sport nrl2020 nsw blues queensland maroons state of origin state of origin 2020 tino fa'asuamaleaui
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen hurt in single vehicle rollover on rural Gympie road

        Premium Content Teen hurt in single vehicle rollover on rural Gympie road

        News Paramedics have been called to the incident north of Gympie

        Overwhelming support for RV park at Showgrounds

        Premium Content Overwhelming support for RV park at Showgrounds

        News Of all four options put to readers, building an RV park in Tozer Street drew the...

        Popular motocross track to close after ‘unlawful operation’

        Premium Content Popular motocross track to close after ‘unlawful operation’

        Council News The future of a popular Sunshine Coast motocross track is in limbo after it failed...

        Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Premium Content Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Politics Deb Frecklington last night vowed to remain LNP leader but party insiders revealed...