Tino stars as Falcons edge Tigers to remain in Q Cup race

Gympie Devils former player - HARD TO STOP: Falcons forward Tino Faasuamaleaui makes a strong charge into the defence.

Gympie Devils former player - HARD TO STOP: Falcons forward Tino Faasuamaleaui makes a strong charge into the defence. Warren Lynam

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie superstar and Melbourne Storm-contract player Tino Fa'asuamaleaui had a damaging game for the Sunshine Coast Falcons as the team edged out Easts Tigers to remain in Queensland Cup contention.

Coach Eric Smith praised his team for their finals fight as the minor premiers bounced back from an upset loss to Townsville in the first week of the playoffs a week ago to snare a 22-14 win over Easts at Bokarina on Sunday.

"We were pretty disappointed with the way we played last weekend. We needed to build more pressure and be more patient and play a simpler style of football,” Smith said.

"So, I'm pretty happy we were able to stick to our game plan.”

They rallied from a 14-6 deficit.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Gympie Devils - Sunshine Coast Falcons player Tino Fa'asuamaleaui with Gympie Devils fans Finn and Tyson Marshall.

Their performance included a crucial charge down from inspirational captain Dane Hogan, who battled through the match with injury.

His lunging effort midway through the second half led to a Siti Mociedreke try, which provided them with a lead.

It was one of a few moments the Falcons capitalised on.

"It was set for set stuff and a real arm wrestle there for a long time.”

"I just think we showed a fair bit more fight and put ourselves in the right position a lot more often defensively, and in attack, to sort of generate our own bit of luck,” Smith said.

Smith believed their next encounter against the Bears would be difficult, on the road.

"We expect it to be another tough 80-minute battle against a really good football team,” he said.

"I think they're probably a lot more complete right across the park, with some really good forwards and some outstanding backs.”

Wynnum eliminated Redcliffe on Sunday and will travel to Townsville for the other semi-final.

"There hasn't been any easy games in the past couple of weeks but it's the best of the best now,” Smith said.

"The top four teams are left, the most consistent teams throughout the year. So, you need to be consistent for 80 minutes to try and beat one those teams.”

Storm contracted Curtis Scott produced a strong outing for the Falcons, with a blistering run in the second half an example of his capabilities.

He also picked up a loose ball late in the game to pass to Nat McGavin, who sealed the contest by running more than 80m. But it was his carries from out of his own end which impressed Smith the most.

Centre Moceidreke (leg) laboured somewhat towards the end of the game.

FALCONS 22 (Nat McGavin 2, Chris Lewis, Siti Moceidreke tries; Todd Murphy 3 goals) def TIGERS 14 (Billy Walters, Jack Peoples tries; Solomone Kata 3 goals) at Sunshine Coast Stadium.