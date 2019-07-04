Menu
Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui makes his debut against the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the Storm securing a 16-14 win.
Tino makes Gympie proud in nail-biting NRL debut

Rebecca Singh
4th Jul 2019 10:03 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui could not be faulted for his performance in the Melbourne Storm's 16-14 victory.

The 19-year-old celebrated a win on his debut against the St Gegorge Illawarra Dragons at Win Stadium.

Fa'asuamaleaui had a solid game finishing with seven hit ups, 15 tackles and 84 run meters.

Wearing the number 15 jersey, the Gympie product charged onto the field with about 12 minutes remaining of the first half.

His first touch of the ball, he was almost over but the Dragons scrambled to defend their line.

Fa'asuamaleaui continued to cause headaches for the red and white as they desperately tried to contain him.

READ MORE:

- Why Tino's big break is so important

- BREAKING: Gympie teen to make NRL debut

There will be no rest for Fa'asuamaleaui who turns his attention to the young Maroons.

Fa'asuamaleaui plays in the curtain raiser for the Queensland under-20s at Game III on Wednesday night at ANZ Stadium.

