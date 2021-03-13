Tino makes Betoota headlines again ahead of Titans debut

It would appear Gympie rugby league superstar Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has a fan in The Betoota Advocate.

The popular satire news site spoofed the boy from Widgee once again ahead of his Gold Coast Titans debut on Saturday afternoon, penning a friendly jab towards the 21-year-old earlier this week.

“Fan Favourite Tino ‘Big Country’ Fa’asuamaleaui Sparks Calls For More Rural Usos In The NRL”, read the Betoota headline, referencing the Queensland Maroons young gun’s brawl with NSW rival Payne Haas in Origin II last year.

“After a sensational 2020 season from both Tino “Big Country” Fa’asuamaleaui and his NSW rival Payne “Killer” Haas, the NRL fanbase are enticed by this new sensation of Samoan rugby league prodigies who have been raised in the bush,” the joke article began.

“Big Country, the son of Samoan former Sydney City reserve grader, was raised in the 750 person town of Widgee just west of Gympie.”

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has found himself in Betoota Advocate headlines yet again ahead of his Gold Coast Titans debut today.

The Betoota team had previously playfully taken aim at Tino’s Gold City origins in the wake of the infamous Origin punch-up, quipping that he went “full Gympie” in the tense standoff.

Fa’asuamaleaui etched his name among the NRL’s brightest young prospects in 2020, winning a premiership ring with his former club the Melbourne Storm and an Origin series as part of an underdog Maroons side in his first year of rep footy.

He crossed to the Titans following the blockbuster season, and has been named at lock for their Saturday afternoon clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

Tino has played 27 career games in the NRL to date.