Tino, Lachie still make impact in trial games despite loss

The two Gympie legends Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Lachlan Keeffe may not have been the stand outs for their sides but still made an impact.

Both boys were unlucky to not record a victory.

Playing for the GWS Giants on Friday the Sydney Swans ran out 24-point winners.

Lachlan Keeffe back in action for the Giants. Adam Trafford/AFL Media

Keeffe started on the field playing in defence and despite the Giants slow start but found their from in the second.

Giants coach Leon Cameron said he was pleased to get the first hit-out of the season under the belt with all 26 players coming through unscathed.

"We were a bit scrappy early I thought but the second half was pleasing,” Cameron said.

Lachlan Keeffe GWS GIANTS

"We know the areas we need to work on including our ball movement, but I think our work in the contest got better and better as the game went on.”

Fa'asuamaleaui had another strong defensive effort but the youthful New Zealand Warriors produced a strong performance to defeat the Melbourne Storm 12-6.

Despite the result, it was a solid effort by the Strom outfit and with the season kicking-off on Thursday March 14, Fa'asuamaleaui will be looking to impress.

GYMPIE'S STORM: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is causing a stir in Melbourne in his bid to break into the Storm's NRL senior team. Melbourne Storm

He will have another opportunity to showcase his talent with the Storm travel to Mackay for their trial game against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday, March 2.

The Giants take on the Swans once again next week at Blacktown International Sportspark on Saturday, March 2 with free entry for all.