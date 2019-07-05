Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport
HAPPY Friday everyone!
It has been a busy few weeks in sport, there has been plenty happening.
Our local boy Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui finally made his NRL debut.
We all held our breath when he first touched the ball, see how it all unfolded here.
He wasn't the only league talent showing his stuff for Gympie - a group of Gympie teens combined with some Maryborough lads to play some serious league in Bundaberg this week.
They have smashed through the comp and have a big final ahead of them today. For coverage of the event and photos check it out here.
While at the other end Gympie Devils player Caleb Daunt donned the Queensland jersey for the first time.
Daunt made a name for himself in the nail-biting match: Read about his star efforts here.
For those of you who love to wet a line - this story is for you:
Anglers can spend their entire lives trying to chase that monster fish, but this is not the "one that got away".
Check out the story here: Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel
Did you catch the latest from the Cats? This week the Gympie Cats put on a champion performance at Ray Warren Oval.
It was a must win match for the Cats, you can read the full match report here.
Also we brought you the highs and lows of Gympie's first MX Nationals event.
You won't want to miss seeing the PHOTOS HERE.
It might be a quiet weekend with our local sides playing away this weekend but it will give us a chance to prepare ourselves for Wednesday night's State of Origin decider.
The boys need a solid performance to beat the Blues on their turf but this is the style that suits us - the underdog.
QUEENSLANDER!
Cheers everyone.