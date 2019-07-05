Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

HAPPY Friday everyone!

It has been a busy few weeks in sport, there has been plenty happening.

Our local boy Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui finally made his NRL debut.

Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui makes his debut against the St George Illawarra Dragons, with the Storm securing a 16-14 win. Bec Singh

We all held our breath when he first touched the ball, see how it all unfolded here.

He wasn't the only league talent showing his stuff for Gympie - a group of Gympie teens combined with some Maryborough lads to play some serious league in Bundaberg this week.

Kurt MacKay - St Marys / St Patricks College Brian Cassidy

They have smashed through the comp and have a big final ahead of them today. For coverage of the event and photos check it out here.

While at the other end Gympie Devils player Caleb Daunt donned the Queensland jersey for the first time.

2019 RAN - 2019 XXXX QLD Rangers Captains Run - Caleb Daunt, 2019-06-29. Digital image by Scott Davis NRL Photos Scott Davis NRL Photos

Daunt made a name for himself in the nail-biting match: Read about his star efforts here.

For those of you who love to wet a line - this story is for you:

WHAT A CATCH! Jake Day with his "catch of a lifetime" Spanish mackerel that he landed between Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island. Contributed

Anglers can spend their entire lives trying to chase that monster fish, but this is not the "one that got away".

Check out the story here: Gympie angler in fight of life against monster mackerel

Did you catch the latest from the Cats? This week the Gympie Cats put on a champion performance at Ray Warren Oval.

Gympie Cats - Joel Perry-Warren Troy Jegers

It was a must win match for the Cats, you can read the full match report here.

Also we brought you the highs and lows of Gympie's first MX Nationals event.

You won't want to miss seeing the PHOTOS HERE.

Gympie MX Nationals Troy Jegers

It might be a quiet weekend with our local sides playing away this weekend but it will give us a chance to prepare ourselves for Wednesday night's State of Origin decider.

The boys need a solid performance to beat the Blues on their turf but this is the style that suits us - the underdog.

QUEENSLANDER!

Cheers everyone.