Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Tinnie tantrum: Man flogged with tent pole over beer

by Cormac Pearson
25th Feb 2021 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was allegedly beaten with a tent pole after a backyard fight over a beer west of Ipswich

Two men who live at the same property in Hatton Vale got into a fight over a beer at around 8:15pm Wednesday.

Police say a man aged in his 40s grabbed a tent pole and struck the 64-year-old man.

The 64-year-old man then allegedly got hold of the tent pole and assaulted the other man, leaving him with serious injuries.

Paramedics were called to the property and treated the man in his 40s for serious injuries to his head, chest and arm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board the vehicle.

The 64-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and will face court today.

Originally published as Tinnie tantrum: Man flogged with tent pole over beer

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

backyard fight editors picks hatton vale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

        Premium Content Gympie grub slammed girlfriend’s head into car window

        News The 21-year-old stayed on Tinder despite getting a girlfriend on the app and later assaulted her, causing bodily harm.

        Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

        Premium Content Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

        Crime The woman faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft

        Man dragged from Gympie region pub after ‘bloody’ outburst

        Premium Content Man dragged from Gympie region pub after ‘bloody’ outburst

        News The man was calling people at the pub “paedophiles” during a game of pool that...

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Olympics 2032: Brisbane gets IOC green light to go for Olympic gold