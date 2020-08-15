Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.
Paramedics are assessing three people following a car and truck crash in the Mary Valley.
News

Tinbeerwah crash leaves one person in serious condition

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Aug 2020 3:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm

Paramedics have taken one person to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition after a single vehicle crash at Tinbeerwah earlier this afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 2pm.

EARLIER

ONE person is being treated for unspecified injuries after a single vehicle crash at Tinbeerwah, south of Gympie this afternoon.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the crash occurred near Dath Henderson Rd at about 1:49pm.

It’s understood the patient remains at the scene of the crash. It was not yet clear whether they would need hospital transport.

gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Premium Content Elderly women smacks head on concrete at Coast soccer club

        Breaking A woman in her 70s has suffered a head injury after falling about 2m onto concrete at a Sunshine Coast soccer club.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        Premium Content Murder, violence, incest: worst stories in court this year

        News The Gympie courts have heard some horror stories so far this year - these are the...

        'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        Premium Content 'Make no mistake and media gag laws will be back': Perrett

        News Government accused of moving to protect poll chance, not free speech