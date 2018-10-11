Menu
INTO THE FUTURE: Llew Obrien and Darren Chester celebrate $45,000 in funding for upgrades to the Tin Can Bay RSL.
INTO THE FUTURE: Llew Obrien and Darren Chester celebrate $45,000 in funding for upgrades to the Tin Can Bay RSL. Troy Jegers
News

Tin Can venue gets a big boost with federal government grant

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Tin Can Bay RSL received a big boost yesterday afternoon with the official announcement that $45,000 in Federal Government funding had been approved for facility upgrades.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien joined Minister for Veterans Affairs Darren Chester in a visit to the RSL as part of the funding announcement, which forms part of the government's Veteran and Community Grants program and is set to include external shade areas for member use.

Mr O'Brien said the grant would assist the provision of a space for members of the ex-service community members to meet and further reduce social isolation.

"With more than 3500 DVA clients in the Wide Bay area, it is important to ensure community groups like the Tin Can Bay RSL are providing support to veterans and their families,” he said.

"The Tin Can Bay RSL is a local focal point for a range of activities and this grant will enable the RSL to extend its range of programs and services, connecting people and strengthening the community.”

"The Tin Can Bay RSL has supported the veteran and ex-service community in the area for more than 30 years, and this funding will improve its facilities to ensure members can benefit well into the future,” Mr Chester added.

The latest grant comes on top of more than $48,000 provided for various projects in the Wide Bay region since July 1.

darren chester federal government funding federal member for wide bay funding boost gympie community gympie news gympie region llew o'brien tin can bay tin can bay rsl
Gympie Times

