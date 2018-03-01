Tin Can man 'sick and tired' of council treatment

HAD ENOUGH: Tin Can Bay resident Harold Turnbull is fed up with the state of two privately owned vacant lots neighbouring his home.

A TIN CAN BAY resident living between two severely overgrown vacant lots has called for the Gympie Regional Council to "put more heat" on contractors maintaining the area.

Harold Turnbull, 70, said he has repeatedly reported the same problem since he moved in to his house on Salmon St six years ago, across from one privately owned property and two doors down from another.

Mr Turnbull said he was disappointed with the lack of direct communication from Division 1 Councillor Mark McDonald, despite having positive experiences with other council members in the past.

"I've spoken with Sarah Zillmann from the council for over five years about the place across the road, and she's been really good about it," he said.

"In the time that I've been here, there's probably one time they've shown up without me pursuing it through the council.

"Last November I phoned Mark McDonald three times and never heard from him. Not a thing.

"That's an insult, I found that really rude.

"The second time I left him a message I told him it was the same issue as the first call, and again after that.

"The guy just doesn't phone me back."

Mr Turnbull said his concerns ranged from the unkempt grass being an "eyesore" to a health hazard and potential habitat for snakes and rats.

"The council should be putting more heat on the contractors to mow the grass when needed," he said.

"After six years, I'm sick and tired of it."

Cr McDonald said he "sympathised with Mr Turnbull" but contended that privately owned land was not a direct council responsibility.

"The solution to this matter is with the land owners," he said.

"If guidelines are met, we are not in the position to deal with these matters directly."

Gympie Regional Council Director of Infrastructure Services Dimitri Scordalides said issues relating to long grass were hard to manage due to a number of variables.

"Generally speaking, the timeframe in which this block is mowed, about four times a year, is acceptable by council standards," Mr Scordalides said.

"It's a subjective discussion and it's not something you can prescribe."