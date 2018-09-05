Tin Can does not need, cannot afford a jetty

Mark McDonald has long campaigned for a jetty to fish off at Norman Pt at Tin Can Bay.

THIS has been in the pipe line for over two years. My questions are why, what, and how?

Why do we need it?

There are plenty of places to fish without another jetty: from the beach, from the shores, from boats that are either owned or can be hired. There are already several jetties in the area.

Who is going to pay for it? Considering there are so many other important issues for council to deal with that they seem unable to consider?

Who is going to maintain it? Please do not tell me there will be no maintenance required.

Cleaning, ensuring it is safe, parking, maintaining the extra cleaning required in the area (picnic tables, barbecues, parklands and toilet facilities).

Will it have lighting? If so, who is going to pay for the installation and maintenance, what will the impact of this be on marine life in the area?

Is there going to be a fish cleaning station/s on it? If so, who is going to clean it?

Who is going to take the stinking bins that are always full and left behind at these jetties. So yet, another potential health hazard to be dealt with. That in itself is a whole big lot of problems because again don't tell me that recreational fishermen keep their area clean and tidy.

Been in recent discussions with council and they are already struggling to keep up the public bin emptying that is required in our area and there is already talk of weighing your home bins and being charged accordingly to keep council costs down.

How is this going to work with a public area that is going to attract a whole plethora of other rubbish. Not to mention the plastic bait bags being blown into the Strait.

What is it going to look like?

Who is going to use it?

How long is it going to be?

Where was the petition and who actually signed it? I know I wasn't given the opportunity.

Perhaps the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club, considering they are supporting the proposal could volunteer to do the maintenance and regular cleaning and removal of rubbish as a community service.

I thought this council had an open and honest approach to ratepayers?

So, exactly who signed the petition? Where exactly are the plans? Who is building it and what is the impact on the marine life?

Has it been passed by Parks and Wildlife? What was the result of the study? How much is it going to cost? Again, is council going to pay for it? If so, then will our rates be increased to cover it like the Rattler? The council is already crying poor and that the GRC area is way to big to keep rates down for rubbish pick ups in rural areas.

Maybe, instead, the council could look at alternatives, or even have an open and honest forum that everyone gets a say.

According to local knowledge there are no fish in the area to catch.

A recent public forum and photographic display from a couple of groups proved this to be fact. They highlighted the terrible stress the Great Sandy Strait marine life is already under. So why put it under more? For what?

What happens when the proposed and passed marina is finally built?

As for contacting Cr Mark Macdonald. He has his nickname for a very good reason.

Von Sexton,

Cooloolas Cove