Tin Can Bay’s famous dolphin pod suffers tragic loss

Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding have announced the tragic news that Shadow, the three-week-old dolphin calf, has passed away. Photos: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding

Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding have announced the tragic news that Shadow, the three-week-old dolphin calf, has passed away. Photos: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding

Tin Can Bay’s world-famous dolphin pod has suffered a tragic loss with the presumed death of three-week-old calf, Shadow.

READ MORE

Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding revealed on Friday that Shadow’s mother, Ella, had been coming into the cove for daily morning feeds without Shadow in tow.

Barnacles Cafe and Dolphin Feeding have announced the tragic news that Shadow, the three-week-old dolphin calf, has passed away. Photos: Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding

In a Facebook post Barnacles explained the “only reason” Shadow would be apart from his mother at just three weeks old “is if he is deceased”.

Shadow’s arrival attracted over a million views last month when Barnacles shared video footage of the young dolphin swimming alongside his mother.

“Ella is an amazing mother having successfully raised four calves previously but sadly, this is not uncommon in wild dolphins, with approximately 50 per cent of calves not surviving the first year of their life due to predation, illness or human impacts,” the Barnacles post read.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

“This news is very upsetting for us all here at Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding. We have all hoped that over the past few days he would come in, but unfortunately is highly unlikely and we have to face the fact that our little bag of beans is gone.”

The post continued on to say the dolphin pod had been “putting on a show” during their recent daily visits, putting smiles back on the devastated faces of staff and visitors.