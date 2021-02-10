Tin Can Bay water calamity on today’s council agenda

Tin Can Bay’s water crisis late last year is expected to be discussed at today’s Gympie council workshop.

A water calamity in Tin Can Bay last December is slated at the top of the agenda for this morning’s Gympie Regional Council open workshop.

Bay residents were left stranded in the middle of sweltering heat on December 2 after multiple burst pipes cut the town’s water supply that morning.

Council staff scrambled to repair the pipes at Dolphin Ave and Tuna Way, which were understood to be damaged by a spike in water pressure.

Some businesses were unable to serve lunch in the town due to the breakdown, while a free pop-up drinking water station was established at Dolphin Arcade for affected residents.

The water supply was later restored hours earlier than expected, with the council confirming the burst pipes were fixed and the service brought back online about 2pm, well ahead of the expected 5pm minimum deadline it had originally raised.

The water main failures are expected to be addressed at today’s workshop, along with a waste management business update, a draft heritage places study and policy discussion centred around Memorial Park trees.