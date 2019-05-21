Tin Can Bay road rager allegedly attacks driver with baton

ROAD RAGE ATTACK: A 60-year-old Tin Can Bay man attacked a 44-year-old man after a road rage attack in Tin Can Bay last year.

ROAD RAGE ATTACK: A 60-year-old Tin Can Bay man attacked a 44-year-old man after a road rage attack in Tin Can Bay last year. Tony Martin

MAGISTRATE Chris Callaghan criticised "an outrageous waste of resources” today after a 45-minute dispute between police and a solicitor over an assault with bodily harm charge.

Tin Can Bay man Gregory Tony Ashfield, 60, had pleaded guilty to the charge but later his solicitor disputed the "bodily harm” element. Mr Ashfield also pleaded guilty to possessing restricted items after a road rage incident at Tin Can Bay on September 4 last year.

Police say Mr Ashfield became upset when he was tailgated by Johnathan Lee Mallard outside the Post Office. The court heard Mr Ashfield approached Mr Mallard at the Tin Can Bay Post Office where they had a brief argument which was recorded on CCTV footage shown to the court.

Mr Ashfield asked Mr Mallard why he tailgated him and he replied "... why didn't you pull over and let me go around you, you pommy b------?”.

Police said Mr Ashfield then followed Mr Mallard to a park and struck him twice with a wooden baton. Mr Ashfield's solicitor disputed police claims that several abrasions on Mr Mallard's arm were caused by the assault. They were there before the incident, she said.

The case was adjourned until tomorrow to allow the defence to get more witnesses.