Tin Can Bay on recruitment drive for more firefighters

An Auxiliary Firefighter works to extinguish flames that have taken hold of a car

An Auxiliary Firefighter works to extinguish flames that have taken hold of a car

GYMPIE region firefighters have been kept busy tackling multiple vegetation fires and attending some horrific car accidents in the past few weeks.

7 fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

Most recently, auxiliary firefighters at Tin Can Bay were part of the first responder team to attend a terrible car accident at Wallu that resulted in the death of a woman from The Dawn.

Queensland Health responds: ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

The Tin Can Bay auxiliary fire fighters have since put the call out for recruits, with acting station captain Andrew Walker stressing the job is a paid position and that he appreciated it would not be everybody’s cup of tea.

Mr Walker has been an auxiliary fire fighter for nine years, and says he loves it so much he would do it for nothing.

The wreckage of a car a man was trapped in after he hit a tree at high impact on Tin Can Bay Rd early Monday morning. Picture: Contributed

“I wish I had joined earlier,” he said. “It is a very rewarding job/ It makes me proud when you drive around the streets and the little kids wave at you.”

Auxiliary firefighters are not full-time firefighters. They are on call 24/7 but they have other jobs. Mr Walker, 47, works at Laminex.

“We’re looking for anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who is fit and healthy and passionate about the community,” he said.

“You have got to be available to respond when you can. You have got to have that commitment.”

Auxiliary firefighters are vitally important in smaller communities like Imbil, Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and Cooran that do not have a permanent fires station like Gympie. Picture: Sarah Matray

Auxiliary firefighters are trained to deal with a variety of incidents and jobs, including house fires, grassfires and bushfires, car accidents, hazardous material spills, school visits and proactive work in the community.

The best way forward for anyone who think they might be interested in applying is to get on the QFES website, click on the employment and then choose auxiliaries.

This explains the job and the process and training required to become one.

Alternatively, Mr Walker said interested locals were welcome to “pop in and have a chat” at the fire station on Tuesday nights when the Tin Can Bay auxiliary firefighter team trains from 6pm-8.30pm.