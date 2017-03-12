'Tin Can Bay needs more than a splash park or jetty'

THE following are again my personal views and not that of the Cooloola Cove Residents and Friends regarding the electoral boundary changes.

It was good to have my letter to the editor published on March 8, but I was disappointed that my letter as shown on the GT website was broken up with images of the splash park proposal at Tin Can Bay and an image of Cr Mark Macdonald pointing at a map.

I thought it was quite cheeky that it was allowed to happen.

I thought a letter to the editor should be presented in its own context, not deliberately associated with any other story.

With due respects to those who support the splash park and the jetty, those projects alone will not solve some of the issues that the community desperately needs.

The money would be better spent on providing the communities of the Cooloola Coast with sustainable projects solving jobs, health, aged care, sport facilities for the youth, schooling and giving the communities confidence in appropriate support for their future.

There is a transition of demographic within the Cooloola Coast which is going to leave a large gap as the elder demographic changes and the next generation make their demographic stronger within the region.

These young families are the future stakeholders of Cooloola Coast, and need to show strength and commitment to the coast's future, particularly for their kids, here is the opportunity.

I was a bit disappointed at the Rainbow Beach Chamber of Commerce meeting with state and local government representatives on March 7, in that there was no leadership shown to alleviate local business/residents' fears and offer of support, particularly whether there will be any disadvantages, conflicts, or to offer encouragement of planned future programs of work, that will commence regardless of the outcome from the electoral boundary changes.

Statements like we need to put in our own submissions to ECQ by March 27, that's it?

Tony Perrett MP did provide relevant information and a submission guidance handout which was a good initiative, as some residents were unsure of how to formulate a response and where to send it, well done.

I assume that there will be no public meeting at Tin Can Bay or Cooloola Cove. To me these should be the initiative of either state or local government, where the communities can be given the same level of opportunity to understand what is going on.

Well done Rainbow Beach Chamber of Commerce for calling the meeting at Rainbow Beach.

Graham Langdown,

Cooloola Cove.