Tin Can Bay mum determined to start local netball comp

Stacey Moncrieff is hoping to get some netball happening in the Tin Can Bay area.

A netball-loving mum who recently moved to the Tin Can Bay area was shocked to find no netball clubs in the area and has decided to take matters into her own hands.

Having played netball for 24 years, Stacey Moncrieff said the last 9 months had been the longest she’d gone without playing her favourite sport.

“My whole life has been netball and I come to Wallu and there's absolutely no sport,” Ms Moncrieff said.

“Even Tin Can Bay State School, all they promote is volleyball. I’m like, that’s ridiculous.”

Tin Can Bay netballers currently have to travel to Gympie to play, which can take half an hour each way.

Ms Moncrieff is hoping to change this through gaining the support of Gympie Regional Council.

“You see a lot of kids just running around and if they have something to do of an afternoon, something to look forward to that would be good,” she said.

So far, Ms Moncrieff has received mostly positive responses but some are saying they’ve tried before and it hasn’t worked out.

“[They say] it gets moved to Rainbow or it just gets squashed so I said well that’s going to change,” she said.

“You don’t know me, I don’t fail at netball.”

While there is only one netball court in Tin Can Bay, Ms Moncrieff said they would be able to break the competition up into time slots in the afternoons.

Ms Moncrieff welcomes all ages to get involved and can be contacted via email: lilbugger—13@hotmail.com

