Tin Can Bay mourns shock loss of beloved local

GONE TOO SOON: Tributes are pouring in for much-loved Tin Can Bay IGA assistant Karen Taylor. Karen is pictured with one of her grandsons.

SHE said "see you tomorrow” but tragically tomorrow never came.

Tributes have poured in for a respected and adored Tin Can Bay stalwart, Karen Taylor who died last Wednesday night from a heart attack.

She was only 58.

Tributes are pouring in for much-loved Tin Can Bay IGA assistant Karen Taylor who died last week. Tin Can Bay IGA

Described by her friends as "very fit, active and a kind-hearted soul”, Mrs Taylor was widely recognised as the cheery retail assistant at IGA for more than a decade.

"Everybody loved her. She had the kindest heart and was loved and adored by everybody in the Tin Can Bay community,” colleague and friend Tracy Harding said.

"There was nothing wrong with her. She smiled when she finished her shift and was excited about coming back to work the very next day.

"She went home and then she went for a drive with her friend and that's when she said she wasn't feeling well.”

That Wednesday afternoon, she had a heart attack.

The close-knit community is in shock at the unexpected loss of Mrs Taylor, who has three adult children, RJ, Sam and Jimmy, and is married to Robert.

"I was at work that evening when I received the phone call at 6.20pm to say she had died,” Mrs Harding said.

"It won't be the same now. You would walk in the store and expect to see her at the counter with a smile on her face.

"Working on Thursday was dreadful. I couldn't sleep and I'm still in shock. It will take a while for us to overcome the shock.”

Mrs Taylor barracked for the mighty Queensland Maroons and her favourite rugby league team was the Brisbane Broncos. She also enjoyed craft.

Friend Diana Steinscherer was also still in shock to learn of Mrs Taylor's sudden passing.

"It's so surreal. Karen was a much-loved pillar of the community and she will be dearly missed,” Ms Steinscherer said.

Tin Can Bay IGA posted a tribute to Karen on Facebook which had last night amassed more than 111 comments and 264 reactions.

"It is with a very sad heart that we advise of the passing of our dear friend and work colleague Karen Taylor. Karen was a huge part of the Tin Can Bay IGA family for many years and we will greatly miss her,” the post read.

"Such a loss to the community. Karen was an amazing lady. Always greeted us with a smile and 'how ya going matey?'. She will be missed. Rest In Paradise,” commented Lara Ann Kear.

A private funeral and a town memorial will be held for Mrs Taylor at a time and date to be announced.