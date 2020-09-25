Tin Can Bay man ‘floors it’ from police for fifth time

A Tin Can Bay man’s decision to flee from the police instead of stopping his car ended in court. Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Tin Can Bay man’s decision to flee from the police instead of stopping his car ended in court. Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily

A TIN Can Bay man has blamed a “rush of blood to the head” for his ill-fated decision to speed away from police officers asking him to stop.

Lachlan Patrick Muller was behind the wheel of a mate’s Ford Falcon on Horseshoe Bend last November when officers asked him to stop by flashing their lights.

Instead the 22-year-old, who was already behind the wheel without a license, floored it and drove away.

When police tried to stop the 22-year-old on Horseshoe Bend, he floored it and drove away fearing he was going to be going to jail.

Muller’s criminal history revealed it was the fifth time he failed to stop for police; a fact not unnoticed by Magistrate Chris Callaghan in court this week.

“What doesn’t he get?” he asked lawyer Chris Anderson, who told the court his client regretted his choice.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“I’m sure he’s said on previous occasions he regrets his decisions, etc … and (he’s) here again for another run away from police.”

Mr Anderson said the unemployed Muller “thought he was going to jail” and had a “rush of blood to the head”.

The court heard it was the fifth time the man had driven away from police after being asked to stop.

It would not be his first time behind bars; Muller had been in custody for 70 days between December 2019 and March 2020 in relation to another matter.

This ultimately kept him out of jail this time when the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to four charges including the failure to stop, driving without a license, possessing knuckledusters and possessing a syringe.

Mr Callaghan sentenced him to six months imprisonment, suspended after 70 days.

The suspension will last 18 months and it was not the only one handed out – Muller’s license was disqualified for two years.