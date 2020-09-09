Tin Can Bay man caught with drugs in his sock jailed

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

A TIN Can Bay man will spend the next two years in jail after he was caught with multiple illegal prescription and hard drugs.

Stephen James Young pleaded guilty to four charges in Brisbane’s Supreme Court last month, including possession of a large quantity of a drug classified as schedule 1 (a list which includes MDMA, heroin, cocaine and ecstasy).

The exact quantity in Young’s possession is unknown.

He also pleaded guilty to three other charges: two counts of unlawfully possessing a schedule 1 or 2 drugs, and unlawfully possessing a relevant substance or thing.

Young’s legal troubles did not end there.

On Monday, the 48-year-old appeared by video in Gympie Magistrates Court to deal with four more charges of possessing restricted and dangerous drugs, and obstructing a police officer.

This string of five charges related to an incident just after midnight on August 19 last year.

The court heard police had stopped Young in his car at Smalley Place in Gympie.

Officers asked him to turn the vehicle off; he responded by putting it in drive and trying to accelerate and was only stopped when an officer reached through the window and took the keys from the ignition.

Multiple drugs, including MDMA, marijuana and several prescription medicines, were found tucked inside a sock when the car was searched.

Young’s lawyer said his client “accepted he did not follow the (officer’s) instructions”, a problem caused by a “miscommunication”.

Young pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan criticised the “abhorrent” system in which these charges were not dealt with by the Director of Public Prosecutions during Young’s Supreme Court appearance, instead forcing the courts to hold yet another hearing on the matter.

He ultimately sentenced Young to three days jail for possession and three days jail for the obstruction, saying he did not think the Supreme Court would have imposed any further penalties for the crimes.